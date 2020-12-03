Prosecutors probed possible ‘scheme to buy pardons from Trump’ 

The US Justice Department investigated a potential “bribery-for-pardon” scheme in which a large political contribution would be offered in exchange for a presidential pardon by the Trump White House, according to unsealed court records dated to August of this year.

The documents show that US prosecutors were scrutinising whether two individuals approached Trump White House officials as unregistered lobbyists, and a related scheme in which cash would be funneled through intermediaries for a pardon. The status of the investigation is unclear.

The slender record is heavily redacted and does not identify the investigation’s targets or whether anyone has been or will be charged.

“No government official was or is currently a subject or target of the investigation disclosed in this filing,” said a Justice Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The records were unsealed by Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, who released an opinion on August 28 describing the government’s theory.

The opinion granted prosecutors’ request to access search-warrant evidence, including confidential emails sent among at least three individuals and their agents that could have been protected by attorney-client privilege.



A government review of the evidence identified emails “indicat[ing] additional criminal activity” after scouring more than 50 digital media devices, Howell wrote.

The ruling offers glimpses of the underlying investigation, stating at one point, for example, that the government alleged at least one person “requested [redacted]’s assistance, ‘as a personal favour,’ to use his political connections.”

It continues: “This political strategy to obtain a presidential pardon was ‘parallel’ to and distinct from [redacted]’s role as an attorney-advocate for [redacted].”

In a footnote, Ms Howell’s opinion added, emails submitted by the government as exhibits “do not show any direct payment to [redacted] by [redacted] or [redacted] and instead indicate that [redacted] expected [redacted] to assist in obtaining clemency for [redacted] due to [redacted]’s past substantial campaign contributions [redacted] and [redacted]’s anticipated future contributions.”

The language of the opinion suggests that the potential pardon scheme was not the original subject of the warrants, and it is not clear whether any targets subsequently challenged any grand jury proceedings.

The judge granted the government’s request for investigators to access the emails, confront three people and take investigative steps. (© The Washington Post)