Prosecutors leading criminal probe into Trump’s business affairs quit amid ‘doubts’ over pursuing him

Former US president Donald Trump. Duncan Levin, a former Manhattan prosecutor who represents a witness cooperating in the Trump case, said Wednesday’s exits “signal major issues with the pending investigation”. Photo: Octavio Jones/Reuters

The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former president Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned on Wednesday.

The exits throw the future of the probe into question just as pressure was building on Mr Trump on several legal fronts.

A spokesperson for district attorney Alvin Bragg confirmed the resignations of Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, top deputies who had been tasked with running the investigation on a day-to-day basis.

Both started on the probe under former district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr, and Mr Bragg asked them to stay when he took office in January.

Mr Dunne, the office’s former general counsel, argued before the US Supreme Court in a successful, multi-year fight for Mr Trump’s tax records.

Mr Pomerantz, a former mafia prosecutor, was brought out of private practice by Mr Vance last year to add his expertise in white-collar investigations and had been involved in questioning witnesses before the grand jury.

“We are grateful for their service,” Mr Bragg’s spokesperson Danielle Filson said.

She declined to comment further, saying the investigation is ongoing.

The New York Times, citing sources, reported that the grand jury investigation had stalled, with no sessions in the last month, and that Mr Dunne and Mr Pomerantz quit after Mr Bragg raised doubts about pursuing a case against Mr Trump himself.

No former US president has ever been charged with a crime.

So far, the nearly three-year investigation has resulted only in tax fraud charges against Mr Trump’s company, the Trump Organisation, and its long-time finance chief Allen Weisselberg relating to lucrative fringe benefits such as rent, car payments and school tuition. Messages seeking comment were left for Mr Dunne and Mr Pomerantz.

Mr Trump did not immediately respond to the news. In a telephone interview, his lawyer Robert Fischetti said: “I’m a very happy man.

"In my opinion, this investigation is over. My client has done nothing wrong.”

Duncan Levin, a former Manhattan prosecutor who represents a witness cooperating in the Trump case, said Wednesday’s exit “signals major issues with the pending investigation”.

The exits were likely to further embolden Mr Trump, a Republican who continues to tease another run for president in 2024, after several recent legal setbacks.

Mr Trump has repeatedly railed against the New York probes as baseless and politically motivated, saying in a statement last week that Democratic prosecutors were spending “historic amounts of time, energy, and money trying to ‘get Trump’”.

But Mr Trump’s legal challenges continue.

Last week, a judge in New York ordered him to testify under oath in a parallel civil investigation focused in part on whether his company misrepresented asset values.

A judge in Washington refused to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits trying to hold him liable for the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot; and the National Archives revealed that classified information was found in 15 boxes of White House records taken to his Mar-a-Lago home.

Asked if Wednesday’s developments would affect the civil probe, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said “the investigation is ongoing and there is a robust team working on it”.

Meanwhile, the January 6 committee is continuing to investigate the insurrection, and what role Mr Trump played in inciting it.

An investigation in Georgia is also continuing into whether Mr Trump broke the law by trying to pressure state officials to throw out President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. A special grand jury is expected to be seated in May.

The Manhattan DA’s office started investigating Mr Trump in 2019, first examining hush-money payments paid to women on his behalf and then expanding into an inquiry into whether the president’s company misled lenders or tax authorities about the value of its properties.

Mr Weisselberg, the only person charged in the investigation, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he collected and failed to pay taxes on more than $1.7m (€1.5m) in off-the-books compensation.

On Tuesday, lawyers for Mr Weisselberg and the Trump Organisation filed court papers seeking to throw out the case. Mr Weisselberg’s lawyers argued the DA’s office was targeting him as punishment because he wouldn’t turn on the former president.