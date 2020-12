Prosecutors fear Ghislaine Maxwell will flee if she is granted bail

Ghislaine Maxwell is facing six charges in connection with her alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein’s sex ring. Photo: Getty

Ghislaine Maxwell could use her French and British citizenships to avoid justice if she is granted bail by a New York judge this week, prosecutors fear, as lawyers representing Jeffrey Epstein’s victims have come out to oppose her release.

Ms Maxwell (58), who is facing six charges in connection with her alleged involvement with Epstein’s sex ring, has been held in a Brooklyn jail since July.

Her lawyers have sought to convince US district judge Alison Nathan that she is not a flight risk, despite Ms Maxwell holding French and British passports, as well as being a naturalised US citizen.

Lawyers acting for Epstein’s victims made clear that they also opposed bail. “For the most part, these are rehashed arguments that seem no more persuasive now. I don’t see her being granted bail,” said Brad Edwards, who represents 48 victims.

“On the other side of these repackaged arguments are very strong, credible victims whose voices not only matter in the eventual trial but those same powerful voices matter now. Those victims deserve to be safe, which isn’t possible if Ghislaine gets bail.”

Lisa Bloom, who represents eight victims, said: “With her multiple passports, immense wealth and high-profile friends who could harbour her, Ms Maxwell is a clear and present flight risk.

“We hope the court will keep her in jail where she belongs so that she can ultimately face justice for the tremendous pain she has caused to so many women.” Another victims’ lawyer, Gloria Allred, added: “I represent a number of women who allege that they were victims of Ms Maxwell.

“They would be devastated if she were released and then was able to flee and evade standing trial for the crimes alleged against her. I oppose her release on bail.”

Prosecutors were dismissive of Ms Maxwell’s assertion that her marriage to tech CEO Scott Borgerson, who has offered to put up more than $22m (€18m) in security, constituted strong family ties to the US. “The fact that the defendant’s spouse has only now come forward to support the defendant should be afforded little weight given that he refused to come forward at the time of her arrest.”

Prosecutors said the couple were divorcing, which “undermines her assertion that her marriage is a tie that would keep her in the United States”. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk