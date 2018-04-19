Prosecutor rules out criminal charges over death of Prince

Thursday's announcement in Minnesota from Carver County attorney Mark Metz means the US state's investigation into how Prince got the fentanyl that killed him is closed.

It came hours after documents revealed a doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince had agreed to pay 30,000 US dollars (€24,300) to settle a federal civil violation.

Mr Metz said the evidence shows Prince thought he was taking Vicodin, not fentanyl.