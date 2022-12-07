| 0.8°C Dublin

Probe into Elon Musk’s brain implant firm over ‘unnecessary’ deaths of animals

Sheep, pigs and monkeys have died after botched tests

Elon Musk's brain implant company is being investigated in the US. Photo: Carina Johansen Expand

Jamie Johnson

Elon Musk’s brain implant company is under federal investigation in the US after it was reported that about 1,500 animals have been killed in the past four years during tests.

Neuralink is developing a chip it hopes will help paralysed people walk again, but staff say testing is being rushed due to overwhelming pressure from Mr Musk, causing needless suffering and deaths.

