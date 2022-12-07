Probe into Elon Musk’s brain implant firm over ‘unnecessary’ deaths of animals

Elon Musk’s brain implant company is under federal investigation in the US after it was reported that about 1,500 animals have been killed in the past four years during tests.

Neuralink is developing a chip it hopes will help paralysed people walk again, but staff say testing is being rushed due to overwhelming pressure from Mr Musk, causing needless suffering and deaths.

Mr Musk has reportedly told employees to imagine they had a bomb strapped to their heads in an effort to get them to move faster, according to three sources.

It is alleged that a number of tests have been botched because of poor preparation, and animals have had to be put down. In total, about 1,500 animals have died, according to Reuters, including sheep, pigs and monkeys.

This follows experiments since 2018, according to records and sources with direct knowledge of the firm’s animal-testing operations.

The mistakes leading to “unnecessary” animal deaths included one instance in 2021, when 25 out of 60 pigs in a study had devices that were the wrong size implanted in their heads.

Elsewhere, it was alleged that surgeons used the wrong surgical glue twice, which led to two monkeys suffering and ultimately dying.

A probe has been opened by the Inspector General of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) at the request of a federal prosecutor.

Neuralink has passed all USDA inspections of its facilities, regulatory filings show. The number of animal deaths does not necessarily indicate that Neuralink is violating regulations or standard research practices, but current and former employees say the total is higher than it needs to be for reasons related to Mr Musk’s demands to speed up research.

According to insiders, at least four experiments involving 86 pigs and two monkeys were marred by human errors in recent years, which weakened the experiments’ research value and required the tests to be repeated, leading to more animal deaths.

Three staff members speaking on condition of anonymity attributed the mistakes to a lack of preparation by a testing team working in a pressure-cooker environment.

Neuralink has been approached for comment.