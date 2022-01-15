Princess Beatrice will not have to take the stand in Prince Andrew sexual abuse case

Princess Beatrice will not be forced to take the stand in her father’s sexual abuse case.

Prince Andrew is to be tried over allegations he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was underage after a US judge ruled her civil lawsuit can proceed on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old has vehemently denied the allegations.

Read More

He claims he took eldest daughter Beatrice to a Pizza Express restaurant in Woking, Surrey, on the night Ms Giuffre alleges he had sex with her.

As a result, speculation has been mounting that the 33-year-old could be called to the stand as a key witness.

However, in a surprise move, lawyers for Virginia Roberts Giuffre said they do not plan to seek a deposition from the duke’s daughter, the Daily Telegraph reports.

They only plan to seek depositions from two British witnesses.

Robert Olney, the duke’s former equerry, will be called to the stand alongside Shuki Walker, who claims to have seen Andrew at Tramp nightclub in London on the night he is alleged to have had sex with Ms Giuffre.

The judge’s decision to proceed with the civil lawsuit came as a huge blow for Prince Andrew.

His lawyer had previously argued the case should be thrown out as Ms Giuffre had waived her right to pursue the duke by signing a confidential settlement with the disgraced financier and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In the conclusion of his written ruling, Judge Kaplan said: "For the foregoing reasons, defendant’s motion to dismiss the complaint or for a more definite statement is denied in all respects.

"Given the court’s limited task of ruling on this motion, nothing in this opinion or previously in these proceedings properly may be construed as indicating a view with respect to the truth of the charges or countercharges or as to the intention of the parties in entering into the 2009 Agreement."

Andrew had pinned part of his hopes for dismissing the case on the 2009 settlement which Ms Guiffre signed with Epstein. The agreement mentioned “royalty” but did not refer to the duke by name.

He argued he could be considered under the deal as a “potential defendant”, but the judge said the language was “ambiguous”.

Lawyers for the Duke of York want to question his accuser's husband and her psychologist as part of his civil sex case.

Witness accounts are being sought from Ms Giuffre's partner Robert Giuffre and Dr Judith Lightfoot, according to court documents.

Both Mr Giuffre and Dr Lightfoot are residents of Australia and would be requested to be examined under oath, either in person or by video-link.

The legal requests come after the news earlier this week that a judge had thrown out a motion by Andrew's lawyers to dismiss the case, ruling it can go to trial.

In recently published documents, lawyers for the Queen's son argue that Ms Giuffre "may suffer from false memories", and state that Dr Lightfoot should be examined on "theory of false memories" among other topics including matters discussed during their sessions and any prescriptions she wrote for Andrew's accuser.

They also wish to be allowed to inspect documents including the doctor's notes from all sessions with Ms Giuffre.

Meanwhile, the lawyers want Mr Giuffre to be questioned on a range of areas including the circumstances under which he met his now wife around 2002 and the Giuffre household finances.

Lawyers want testimony to be obtained from the witnesses by April 29 this year "or as soon thereafter as is possible".

Read More

© Evening Standard