Prince Andrew’s accuser paid off by Jeffrey Epstein, documents to allege

Prince Andrew’s chief accuser was a prostitute who lied about her age and was paid “half a million” by Jeffrey Epstein, new court papers allege.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre (37), who claims to have had sex with Andrew three times when she was 17, was allegedly “on the game for about a year” before she met Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of sex trafficking her and a number of other young women in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Ms Giuffre has always insisted she is a victim and was never a willing participant. She claims the men who abused her have been using their wealth and influence to keep her quiet.

Allegations contained in newly filed legal documents claim that Ms Giuffre was 16, not 15, when she first met Ms Maxwell in Florida. She is also accused of changing a story about meeting Donald Trump and that she confused one of the men accused of being involved in sex trafficking, allegedly a Harvard professor, with another professor. The Harvard professor vehemently denies the allegations.

The claims emerged in a transcript of a conversation between Sharon Churcher, the journalist who first revealed Ms Giuffre to be an Epstein victim in a 2011 newspaper interview, and Tony Lyons, a New York publisher.

Mr Lyons’s Skyhorse group has published books by Alan Dershowitz, Epstein’s former lawyer who Ms Giuffre claimed she was trafficked to six times as a minor.

Ms Churcher met Mr Lyons at Skyhorse’s headquarters in New York on October 2, 2019, to discuss a book she was working on regarding the MeToo movement.

During the course of their 80-minute conversation, which was recorded by Mr Lyons, Ms Churcher made a series of claims about Ms Giuffre, whom she first revealed as victim “Jane Doe 3” in a story published in February 2011.

The article was accompanied by a never-before-seen photo of Prince Andrew with his arm around a then 17-year-old Ms Giuffre, taken by Epstein at Ms Maxwell’s London flat in March 2001.

Ms Churcher admits that Ms Giuffre “got paid” for the interview, in which she says she was recruited by Ms Maxwell to become Epstein’s masseuse.

Referring to Ms Giuffre, Ms Churcher said: “She took a year off (her age). Apparently she was 16, not 15, when she was recruited (by Epstein). But she’d be on the game for about a year then.”

Ms Churcher goes on to claim that Ms Giuffre is “suing everybody”.

"Because you see, Epstein paid her off. She had settled with Epstein. She’d taken half a million, I think,” Ms Churcher said.

Chuck Cooper, representing Ms Giuffre, said: “We look forward to taking Ms Churcher’s deposition under oath.”

Representatives for Mr Dershowitz declined to comment​​. Representatives for Ms Churcher did not respond to a request for comment.

















Irish Independent