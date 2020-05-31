| 17.7°C Dublin

When memorialising George Floyd, Trump makes clear he doesn't understand the protests

Philip Bump

People stand near a burning building in Minneapolis during protests sparked by the death of George Floyd Expand

People stand near a burning building in Minneapolis during protests sparked by the death of George Floyd

Getty Images

The lowest bar to clear in addressing the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police is to understand that it shouldn't have happened. To decry Floyd's death is better than to accept it, certainly, but it's hardly a mark of moral fortitude.

When even institutions like the Fraternal Order of Police are willing to criticize the actions of the arresting officers, doing so becomes less a political statement than a starting point.

In his repeated comments over the past several days, President Donald Trump has reached that starting point - and gone no further. While he criticizes Floyd's death, he has made repeatedly clear his lack of understanding of the resulting protests. To show empathy to black Americans (an effort indistinguishable from his political intentions), he instead shows not only how little empathy he holds but also how much he actually empathizes with the system the protests are targeting.