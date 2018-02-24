Watch: 'I try like hell to hide that bald spot' - Donald Trump tells conservative conference

Speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the US president gestured to a picture of himself on display there.

“What a nice picture, I’d love to hear that guy speak,” he said to the crowd before gesturing to his head. “I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks.

The comment was met with cheers at the right-wing conference and many of Mr Trump’s supporters online were similarly impressed – with some even praising his hair as “beautiful”.

Others were left bemused by what they had just witnessed – with some suggesting this is the first time Mr Trump has made such a self-deprecating remark.