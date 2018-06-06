WATCH: Donald Trump appears to struggle with lyrics to 'God Bless America'
US President Donald Trump appears to mumble the words to 'God Bless America' at an impromptu “Celebration of America” ceremony which was held at the White House on Tuesday.
Trump begins strong by singing along to the patriotic song, but after the first few lines he appears to struggle with the words. As military officials bellow out the lyrics behind him, the president switches between a mix of singing and bobbing his head as he seemingly struggles with the songs trickier lines.
People have taken to social media to question if the Trump actually knows the lyrics.
This event was held at the last minute, following Trump’s decision to cancel the White House visit of Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles’, amidst an ongoing row over some players’ refusal to stand for the national anthem.
Trump has condemned the players actions as being unpatriotic.
Trump addressed the crowd at the event for approximately four minutes, declaring: “We love our country. We respect our flag. And we always proudly stand for the national anthem.”
Press Association