Shannon Airport will be the venue for the meeting between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, June 5.

Varadkar and Trump to meet at Shannon Airport on June 5

Mr Trump's hotel and golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare, had been proposed as a venue for the meeting but the Government insisted on somewhere neutral.

The two leaders will now meet at the airport when Mr Trump arrives on June 5 after his State visit to Britain.

Government sources said there was no disagreement with the White House over arrangements for the visit.

The White House confirmed Mr Trump's visit in a statement last night.

"President Donald J Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have accepted the invitation of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Ireland to visit Ireland while they are in Europe for a state visit to the United Kingdom," it said.

Mr Trump is not making an official state visit to Ireland but rather is using his golf resort as a base while he is in Europe.

The day after he arrives in Co Clare, he will travel to France to attend D-Day commemorations before returning later that evening. He is then expected to fly out of Shannon Airport on Friday, June 7.

Preparations for the long-expected meeting have intensified in recent weeks as US Secret Service officials carried out security checks ahead of Mr Trump's visit.

The British government is preparing for large protests in London during Mr Trump's visit. It is expected there will also be demonstrations in Ireland.

Irish Independent