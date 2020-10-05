US President Donald Trump leaves hospital to return to White House

US President Donald Trump on Monday left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre where he was receiving treatment for Covid-19 to return to the White House.

Wearing a mask, Trump walked from a hospital building to a limousine that took him to Marine One for the short helicopter flight to the White House.

He replied to a shouted question by a reporter about how many people are infected at the White House by saying: "Thank you very much."

Trump announced on Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington later that day.

Earlier today he said on Twitter: "I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6.30pm. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!".

Trump, 74, was running a high fever and was given supplemental oxygen after his blood oxygen levels dropped on Friday, according to his White House physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley. Doctors have been treating him with a steroid, dexmethasone, that is normally used only in the most severe cases.

Trump was reluctant to go the hospital last week and is eager to get out, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters earlier on Monday.

