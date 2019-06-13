US President Donald Trump has called Prince Charles the "Prince of Whales" in his latest Twitter gaffe.

US President Donald Trump harpooned for Prince of 'Whales' Twitter gaffe

The president said on Thursday: "I meet and talk to 'foreign governments' every day.

US President Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, Melania Trump, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace (Jeff Gilbert/Daily Telegraph/PA)

"I just met with the Queen of England (UK), the Prince of Whales, the PM of the United Kingdom, the PM of Ireland, and the President of Poland."

The message was live on the site for about 25 minutes before a correctly spelled version of the tweet was issued.

Mr Trump met the Prince of Wales last week during his state visit to the UK.

The president and his wife Melania took afternoon tea at Clarence House with Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and all four of them later attended a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Mr Trump's tweet was in response to an interview with NBC journalist George Stephanopoulos, in which he suggested he would be open to accepting dirt on his 2020 opponent if it was offered by a foreign power.

He said in the interview: "There's nothing wrong with listening.

Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5, 2019.

"If somebody called from a country - Norway - we have information on your opponent, oh, I think I'd want to hear it."

Tweeting on Thursday, the president continued and denied any suggestion of wrongdoing.

He added: "Should I immediately call the FBI about these calls and meetings?

"How ridiculous. I would never be trusted again.

"With that being said, my full answer is rarely played out by the Fake News Media."

This is not the first time the president, a regular tweeter, has made mistakes in his social media posts.

During his state visit, Mr Trump called London Mayor Sadiq Khan a "stone cold loser".

In a following tweet, the president also misspelled Mr Khan's name, referring to him as "Kahn". That tweet remains posted.

Mr Trump was also subjected to ridicule in 2017 when he tweeted the word "covfefe" when sending a message about the "negative press".

However, rather than ignoring the mistake, the president embraced the spelling error, tweeting six hours later: "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"

