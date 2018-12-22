US government partially shut down amid $5bn border wall funding row

The US House of Representatives has adjourned without a deal on spending, virtually guaranteeing a partial government shutdown at midnight in the US on Friday.

Senators are also being told there will be no further votes on Friday as talks continue.

President Donald Trump's team was on Capitol Hill late on Friday trying to broker a compromise as he pushes for billions of dollars in border wall funding.

Without a deal, funding for parts of the US government will expire at midnight.

Senators expect to return at noon on Saturday as talks continue.

Vice president Mike Pence and other White House officials were on Capitol Hill late on Friday trying to broker a compromise as President Donald Trump pushes for five billion dollars in border wall funding, a proposal Democrats staunchly oppose.

Without a deal, funding for about 25per cent of the government expires at midnight.

Vice President Mike Pence with Jared Kushner and Mick Mulvaney as they depart for the night without a bill that would pay for President Donald Trump’s border wall a (Alex Brandon/AP)

Nine Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies, including the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice, will be affected by the shutdown.

Government operations will be disrupted during the shutdown and hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be given a leave of absence or forced to work without pay just days before Christmas.

The shutdown comes after Vice President Mike Pence, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and senior adviser Jared Kushner spent much of Friday on Capitol Hill trying to break the stand-off.

Press Association