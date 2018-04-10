News President Trump

Tuesday 10 April 2018

Trump's homeland security adviser Tom Bossert resigns

Tom Bossert (AP)

U.S. President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, has resigned, the president's spokeswoman said on Tuesday, in the latest departure from the White House.

"The president is grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country.

Tom led the White House's efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses, and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

