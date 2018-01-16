Trump's health-check: His cognitive ability, hair supplement and weight loss goals revealed by doctor

US President Donald Trump had a normal score on a cognitive exam and is in excellent health, although he could benefit from a lower-fat diet and more exercise, the White House physician said on Tuesday.

"In summary, the president's overall health is excellent," Ronny Jackson told reporters. "He continues to enjoy the significant long-term cardiac and overall health benefits that come from a lifetime of abstinence from tobacco and alcohol."

The doctor said that based on clinical information available Trump has a very strong chance of seeing out his term in the White House without medical issue. The examination took place on Friday toward the end of a week in which Trump's mental fitness for the job had come under intense scrutiny after a controversial book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," portrayed him as a childlike and mercurial.

White House physician Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson speaks at the press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 16, 2018 (Photo: AFP/Getty images)

Jackson said Trump had performed well on a cognitive assessment, which the president had requested in a bid to put to rest rumours about his mental health. "The president is mentally very sharp, very intact. ... He is fit for duty," Jackson said. "I think he will remain fit for duty for the remainder of this term and even for the remainder of another (four-year) term if he's elected."

Dr Jackson said the test - which Trump did "exceedingly well" on - would have shown evidence of Alzheimer's disease or other issues. Trump benefits from "incredibly good genes" and is sharp and fit for duty the doctor said.

Dr Jackson also revealed that while he does not currently have an exercise routine Trump would like to lose 10-15 pounds and could benefit from a lower fat diet. Trump takes some medications including Crestor to lower cholesterol and Propecia to combat hair loss.

He also sometimes takes Ambien occasionally on long trips but mostly sleeps four to five hours a night.

The physician also addressed an episode in December 2017 when the president appeared to slur his speech at a public event and said he had given Trump medication that may have resulted in slurred speech.

Reuters