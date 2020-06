Trump’s brother goes to court again to stop explosive family tell-all book publication

The family of US President Donald Trump are seeking to block the publication of a book by one of their own (Alex Brandon/AP)

Donald Trump’s brother has asked another New York City judge to prevent the president’s niece from publishing a tell-all book expected to be released later this month.

In court papers, Robert Trump’s lawyers argue Mary Trump and others had signed a settlement agreement in the late 1990s that included a confidentially clause explicitly saying they would not “publish any account concerning the litigation or their relationship” unless they all agreed.

The settlement agreement related to the will of Donald Trump’s father, New York real estate developer Fred Trump.

Expand Close The book is said to describe a “nightmare” of traumas and destructive relationships in the Trump family (Ross Franklin/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The book is said to describe a “nightmare” of traumas and destructive relationships in the Trump family (Ross Franklin/AP)

“Confidentiality was at the essence of the Settlement agreement,” the court papers say.

Surrogates Court Judge Peter Kelly dismissed the argument of Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, on Thursday on the grounds his court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

Robert Trump’s lawyers filed another injunction request on Friday in Supreme Court in Dutchess County, New York, where Robert Trump lives.

They argue the publication of the book is prohibited by the settlement agreement reached in 2001 and he never consented to it being published.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president’s older brother, who died in 1981.

A description of the book — titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” — on Amazon says it describes “a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse”.

“She explains how specific events and general family patterns created the damaged man who currently occupies the Oval Office, including the strange and harmful relationship between Fred Trump and his two oldest sons, Fred Jr. and Donald,” the online description says.

The motion seeks an injunction to prevent Mary Trump and the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, from releasing it.

“President Trump and his siblings are seeking to suppress a book that will discuss matters of utmost public importance,” lawyer Theodore Boutrous Jr., a representative for Mary Trump, said in a statement.

“They are pursuing this unlawful prior restraint because they do not want the American people to know the truth. The courts will not tolerate this brazen and baseless effort to squelch speech in violation of the First Amendment.”

A Simon & Schuster official said in a statement he was confident the attempt to block publication would fail.

“Mary Trump has written a compelling personal story of worldwide significance, and we look forward to helping her tell her story,” said Adam Rothberg, spokesman for the publishing house.

PA Media