'Trump worse than Nixon' - experts call for impeachment

However, a fourth legal expert, selected by Republicans, said the case against Mr Trump was the "thinnest" ever, "slipshod" and would create a "dangerous precedent" for future presidents.

The academics were called by the House judiciary committee, led by chairman Jerrold Nadler, which is expected to draw up formal articles of impeachment within days.

Their role was to explain what the framers of the US constitution intended impeachment to be for, and whether Mr Trump's actions warranted it.

It followed the publication of a 300-page report by the Democrat-led House intelligence committee, based on public hearings, which found "serious misconduct" by the president and evidence that was "overwhelming".

Mr Trump, speaking at the Nato summit in London, dismissed the report as a "joke" and attacked Democrats for holding the latest hearing while he was abroad. "Do they, in fact, love our country?" he asked.

The US president has been accused of pressuring Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian leader, to investigate Joe Biden, his potential Democrat rival in 2020, for corruption.

Mr Biden's son Hunter was on the board of Burisma, a controversial Ukrainian energy company. The Bidens deny any wrongdoing.

Democrats claim that on July 25, in a call with Mr Zelensky, Mr Trump sought to leverage $391m (€353m) in US security aid to Ukraine to secure the Biden investigation. Mr Trump denies doing so.

The three scholars called by Democrats on the judiciary committee declared themselves "unanimous" that Mr Trump had abused his power and should be impeached.

They introduced references to historical figures including Britain's King Charles II; Louis XIV of France; and Alexander Hamilton, the American Founding Father.

Impeachment had been intended as a protection against monarchy, dictatorship and corruption of elections, they said.

Michael Gerhardt, a professor of constitutional law at the University of North Carolina, said Mr Trump's actions were "worse than the misconduct of any prior president", including Nixon during Watergate.

He said: "If Congress fails to impeach here, then the impeachment process has lost all meaning. And along with that, our constitution's carefully crafted safeguards against the establishment of a king on American soil."

He added: "If left unchecked, the president will likely continue his pattern of soliciting foreign interference on his behalf in the next election."

He said Mr Trump had committed a litany of offences including bribery, abuse of power, and obstruction of Congress and justice. Pamela Karlan, a law professor at Stanford, said Mr Trump's behaviour "struck at the very heart of what makes this a republic".

However, Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, the witness called by Republicans, warned against impeachment.

He said Mr Trump's phone call was "anything but perfect" and the president was not "right", but the case against him was "woefully inadequate and dangerous". It had the "thinnest evidentiary record, and the narrowest grounds, ever used to impeach a president," and would "lower impeachment standards".

"I'm not a supporter of President Trump. I voted against him. I get it. You are mad... Will a slipshod impeachment make us less mad?" he asked. "It [impeachment of Mr Trump] is wrong. This is not how you impeach an American president."

