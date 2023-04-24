| 5.9°C Dublin

Trump to publish letters with UK’s King Charles without permission in book revealing Putin friendship

King Charles, the late Queen Elizabeth II, Donald Trump and Melania Trump pictured in 2019 Photo: Getty Images

King Charles, the late Queen Elizabeth II, Donald Trump and Melania Trump pictured in 2019 Photo: Getty Images

Matt Mathers

A private letter written by the UK’s King Charles to Donald Trump is set to be published without the monarch’s permission.

The former president, facing 34 charges for falsifying business records, plans to publish the correspondence tomorrow.

