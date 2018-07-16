Donald Trump met one-on-one with Russia's Vladimir Putin behind closed doors on Monday in a long-awaited summit overshadowed by the U.S. president blaming his own country's past "foolishness and stupidity" for the two powers' hostile ties.

Trump says U.S. must find ways to cooperate with Russia

Trump said on Monday he had productive talks with Putin that had turned the corner on a relationship that had never been worse.

"If we are going to solve many of the problems facing our world, we will have to find ways to cooperate," Trump told a joint news conference in the Finnish capital Helsinki.

"We made the first steps towards a brighter future, grounded on cooperation and peace," he said. "Refusing to engage will not accomplish anything."

He said he had discussed a wide range of critical issues for both countries, including the war in Syria, Iran, global terrorism and nuclear arms control. He also addressed the issue of alleged Russian interference in U.S. elections, he said.

Putin said negotiations with Trump took place in an open and constructive atmosphere. "I find them rather successful and useful," he said.

"It is obvious to everyone that international relations have lived through a difficult period ... The Cold War has ended a long time ago, the situation in the world has drastically changed. Russia and the United States are now facing totally different challenges."

Putin said the meeting marked the first steps to restore "an acceptable level of trust and go back to previous level of interaction on all mutual interest issues".

"As far as Syria is concerned the task of establishing peace and reconciliation in this country could be the first showcase example of successful joint work."

"The United States could convince the Ukrainian leadership to fulfil the Minsk (peace) accords."

"(Trump) touched upon the theme of Russia's so-called meddling (in the 2016 U.S. election). I had to repeat what I've said before, that the Russian state has never interfered and has no intention to interfere."

U.S. intelligence agencies believe the Kremlin acted to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election in which Trump won over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

