Trump says U.S. will begin 'cutting off' aid to Central America over 5,000-strong migrant caravan travelling towards border
President Donald Trump has tweeted that the US will begin “cutting off, or substantially reducing” aid to Central American nations over a migrant caravan travelling from Honduras through Mexico to the United States.
The throng of Central American migrants marching toward the US border has swollen to more than 5,000, despite Mexican efforts to stop them.
At first light they set out walking towards the Mexican town of Tapachula, 10 abreast in a line stretching approximately a mile long.
The group had exploded in size from the 2,000 people who had stopped overnight on Saturday.
They marched on yesterday through Mexico shouting slogans like "Si se pudo!" or "Yes, we could!"
As they passed through Mexican villages on the outskirts of Ciudad Hidalgo, they drew applause, cheers and donations of food and clothing from Mexicans.
The migrants, who said they gave up trying to enter Mexico legally because the asylum application process was too slow, had gathered on Saturday at a park in the border city of Ciudad Hidalgo.
They voted by a show of hands to continue north en masse, then marched to the bridge crossing the Suchiate River.