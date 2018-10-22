President Donald Trump has tweeted that the US will begin “cutting off, or substantially reducing” aid to Central American nations over a migrant caravan travelling from Honduras through Mexico to the United States.

President Donald Trump has tweeted that the US will begin “cutting off, or substantially reducing” aid to Central American nations over a migrant caravan travelling from Honduras through Mexico to the United States.

Trump says U.S. will begin 'cutting off' aid to Central America over 5,000-strong migrant caravan travelling towards border

The throng of Central American migrants marching toward the US border has swollen to more than 5,000, despite Mexican efforts to stop them.

At first light they set out walking towards the Mexican town of Tapachula, 10 abreast in a line stretching approximately a mile long.

The group had exploded in size from the 2,000 people who had stopped overnight on Saturday.

A Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S, is pictured as he waits to open the gate on the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

They marched on yesterday through Mexico shouting slogans like "Si se pudo!" or "Yes, we could!"

As they passed through Mexican villages on the outskirts of Ciudad Hidalgo, they drew applause, cheers and donations of food and clothing from Mexicans.

A Central American migrant making their way to the U.S. in a large caravan carries his son after arriving in Tapachula, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

The migrants, who said they gave up trying to enter Mexico legally because the asylum application process was too slow, had gathered on Saturday at a park in the border city of Ciudad Hidalgo.

They voted by a show of hands to continue north en masse, then marched to the bridge crossing the Suchiate River.

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States, rest along the sidewalks of Tapachula city center, Mexico October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

More to follow

Press Association