Trump says money for his lawyer Cohen 'not from the campaign'

Independent.ie

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said his lawyer Michael Cohen did not use presidential campaign funds to pay Stormy Daniels as part of a contract that he said was aimed at stopping the adult-film star from making "false and extortionist accusations" about an affair.

