News President Trump

Wednesday 14 February 2018

Trump says he opposes domestic violence and 'everybody knows that'

White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, centre, stepped down following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives. (Evan Vucci/AP)
Steve Holland

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is opposed to domestic violence, speaking out on the matter a week after top aide Rob Porter resigned under the weight of allegations from two former wives that he committed domestic abuse.

"I'm opposed to domestic violence and everybody here knows that," Trump told reporters during an Oval Office event. "I'm totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind. Everyone knows that and it almost wouldn't even have to be said. So now you hear it, you all know it.”

Online Editors

