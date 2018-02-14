Trump says he opposes domestic violence and 'everybody knows that'

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is opposed to domestic violence, speaking out on the matter a week after top aide Rob Porter resigned under the weight of allegations from two former wives that he committed domestic abuse.

