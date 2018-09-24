Trump says expects announcement of new summit with North Korea's Kim 'pretty soon'
President Donald Trump said today he expected a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to be announced “pretty soon” and the location had yet to be determined.
Trump, during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the United Nations, said: “Chairman Kim has been really very open and terrific, frankly. I think he wants to see something happen.”
Moon said he brought Trump a personal message from Kim and that the North Korean leader was hoping to meet with the U.S. president soon.
Trump said he and Moon also had a good discussion on trade between South Korea and the United States.
Reuters
