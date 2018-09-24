News President Trump

Trump says expects announcement of new summit with North Korea's Kim 'pretty soon'

President Donald Trump walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, in Singapore (Evan Vucci/AP)
Jeff Mason and David Alexander

President Donald Trump said today he expected a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to be announced “pretty soon” and the location had yet to be determined.

Trump, during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the United Nations, said: “Chairman Kim has been really very open and terrific, frankly. I think he wants to see something happen.”

Moon said he brought Trump a personal message from Kim and that the North Korean leader was hoping to meet with the U.S. president soon.

Trump said he and Moon also had a good discussion on trade between South Korea and the United States.

