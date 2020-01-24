Trump 'puts even Nixon to shame' - Democrats turn up heat

Donald Trump was accused of behaviour which would bring shame to even Richard Nixon yesterday as Democrats outlined why his "dangerous" actions warranted removal from office.

Donald Trump was accused of behaviour which would bring shame to even Richard Nixon yesterday as Democrats outlined why his "dangerous" actions warranted removal from office.

The Democratic congressmen leading the case against the US president used their second day of arguments in the Senate trial to focus on his alleged abuse of power.

They argued that by holding back almost $400m (€362m) in aid to Ukraine while seeking an investigation into political rival Joe Biden the president had undercut his country's interests.

"The president's conduct is wrong. It is illegal. It is dangerous. And it captures the worst fears of founders and framers of the constitution," said Jerry Nadler, the Democrat from New York.

He said the argument from Mr Trump's legal team that because laws were not broken the president should remain in office was "terrifying" because it excuses all other wrongs.

"This conduct is not 'America first', it is Donald Trump first," Mr Nadler said, referring to one of Mr Trump's slogans from his 2016 election campaign.

‘Trump first’: Jerry Nadler said Mr Trump’s behaviour was dangerous

Addressing the president's alleged attempt to stifle the impeachment investigation into the Ukraine scandal, Mr Nadler said: "It puts even President Nixon to shame."

Nixon, a Republican, was brought down by the Watergate scandal in 1974 as impeachment loomed.

After spending yesterday on abuse of power, the first article of impeachment against Mr Trump, the Democrats will turn to the second, obstruction of Congress, today.

Democratic leaders in the Senate renewed their calls to be allowed new witnesses and evidence, questioning why Republicans were hiding from the "truth".

Polls suggest two thirds of Americans want new witnesses to testify.

But the Democrats downplayed suggestions there could be a "one plus one" deal, where the Republicans agree each party can call a single witness.

That could allow the Republicans to call Mr Biden, the Democratic presidential hopeful, or his son Hunter Biden. Both have denied wrongdoing in Ukraine.

While it remains a long shot for Democrats to secure Mr Trump's removal through impeachment, the trial presents gives them a venue to inflict political damage on him ahead of the November election, with millions of Americans watching the televised proceedings.

Mr Trump condemned the proceedings as "unfair & corrupt" in a Twitter post.

Before yesterday's arguments began, some Republican senators said they had heard nothing new in the presentation made by the Democratic managers and have decided to vote for acquittal.

"I'll say we shouldn't be in an impeachment trial," Republican Senator Ron Johnson said.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis said he has made up his mind to vote for acquittal.

Mr Tillis said: "It reminds of the shopping channel, the hits of the '80s, you hear it again and again and again and again. I can almost recite the testimony."

Republican Senator James Lankford added: "It's a more organised presentation of the same facts."

Irish Independent