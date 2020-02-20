Trump 'made pardon offer to Assange for Russia denial'

Campaign trail: Donald Trump talks to reporters before flying to a rally in California. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Donald Trump offered fugitive WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a pardon if he said Russia was not involved in the leak of Democratic emails, a court has heard.

The claim that Mr Trump offered the deal through a Republican politician emerged as Mr Assange (48) appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in preparation for an extradition hearing next week.

His barrister Edward Fitzgerald highlighted evidence alleging Dana Rohrabacher, then a US congressman, went to see Mr Assange while he was still claiming asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in August 2017.

He said a statement from Mr Assange's lawyer Jennifer Robinson shows "Mr Rohrabacher going to see Mr Assange and saying, on instructions from the president, he was offering a pardon or some other way out, if Mr Assange... said Russia had nothing to do with the DNC leaks".

A series of emails from the Democratic National Committee which proved embarrassing for the party and the Clinton presidential campaign were hacked before being published by WikiLeaks in 2016.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser told the court that the evidence was admissible. Mr Assange is wanted in America to face 18 charges, including conspiring to commit computer intrusion, relating to the publication of US cables a decade ago.

He could face up to 175 years in jail if found guilty of working with former US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to leak hundreds of thousands of classified documents.

The extradition hearing is due to begin at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, starting off with a week of legal argument.

It will then be adjourned and continue with three weeks of evidence scheduled to begin on May 18.

The decision, which is expected months later, is likely to be appealed against by the losing side, whatever the judge's ruling.

Mr Assange has been held on remand in Belmarsh prison since last September after serving a 50-week jail sentence for breaching his bail conditions while he was in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

He entered the building in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over sex offence allegations, which he has always denied. They were dropped by Sweden in November, with prosecutors saying the evidence had been weakened by the amount of time that had elapsed since the alleged offences.

Mr Assange appeared in court yesterday by videolink from Belmarsh, wearing dark tracksuit bottoms and a brown jumper over a white shirt.

The Australian national spoke to confirm his name and date of birth, and sat holding a stack of papers during the hearing.

It came after Australian MPs George Christensen and Andrew Wilkie called Boris Johnson to intervene and stop the extradition hearing.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell is expected to become the first British MP to see Mr Assange behind bars in a visit to Belmarsh today.

It has emerged that fellow inmates at the high-security prison successfully lobbied for his release from solitary confinement.

Mr Assange's father John Shipton said his son's condition had improved, but said the extradition going ahead would be akin to a "death sentence" for him.

Meanwhile, William Barr, the US attorney general, has told people close to Mr Trump that he is considering quitting over the president's tweets about Justice Department matters, it has been claimed.

Three officials in the Trump administration said Mr Barr had given the warning to members of the president's inner circle, both inside and outside the White House.

It raises the prospect of a possible confrontation over the independence of the Justice Department.

So far, Mr Trump has defied Mr Barr's requests, both public and private, to keep quiet on matters of federal law enforcement.

The administration officials said that the attorney general seemed to be sharing his position with advisers in hopes that the president would get the message he should stop weighing in publicly on ongoing criminal investigations.

"He has his limits," said one person familiar with Mr Barr's thinking.

Late last week Mr Barr publicly warned the president in an interview with ABC News that his tweets "make it impossible for me to do my job".

