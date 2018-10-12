Rapper Kanye West , with a stream of consciousness speech in the Oval Office and a burst of profanity, defended his support for President Donald Trump on Thursday, to the great delight of Trump himself.

'Trump is on his hero’s journey right now' - 10 bizarre things said during Kanye West's Oval Office meeting

The event was billed as a lunch at the White House to discuss prison reform, jobs for African-Americans and Chicago violence. Those items were addressed in a pre-lunch meeting, but Kanye launched into a speech and Trump let him go on as the cameras recorded it all.

Kanye spoke of alternative universes, a new plane that Trump should consider as his next Air Force One, his diagnosis of bipolar disorder that he said was actually sleep deprivation, and living in a household dominated by females given his marriage to reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

Kanye later said his 10-minute speech was "from the soul, I just channeled it." Trump lapped it all up.

"That was quite something," said Trump, who was joined in the Oval Office by Hall of Fame NFL running back Jim Brown, who smiled and sat quietly through most of event.

Kanye came to the White House clearly with a lot on his mind, chiefly his support for the president.

Kanye's visit follows by several months a similar trip to the White House Kim Kardashian West, who met with Trump on May 30 and persuaded him to grant clemency to Alice Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug charge in Tennessee.

Here are 10 bizarre things he said.

1. The hat

"I had the balls to put on this hat," the 41-year-old artist said in defending the red "Make America Great Again" hat that he wore for his meeting.

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2. 'Motherf**k**'

"Let’s stop worrying about the future all we have is today .... Trump is on his hero’s journey right now. He might not have thought he’d have a crazy mother-fucker like Kanye West run up and support."

White House senior advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, rapper Kanye West and others to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

3. Being black and a Democrat

"People expect that if you're black you have to be Democrat. What I need Saturday Night Live to improve on, what I need the liberals to improve on: if he don't look good, we don't look good.

"This is our president. He has to be the freshest, the flyest.

"The flyest planes. The best factories. And we have to make our core be in power, we have to bring jobs into America. Because our best export is entertainment and ideas, but when we make everything in China and not in America, then we're cheating on our country."

Rapper Kanye West speaks as he sits next to Monique Brown (L), wife of NFL Hall of Fame player Jim Brown, during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

4. 'Stop and frisk ' policies

Kanye said he would like Trump to ditch talk about persuading police in Chicago to institute "stop and frisk" policies to crack down on crime and violence.

"I didn't mean to put you on the (spot), bro," Kanye told Trump, who said "I'm open to everything" about the subject.

5. The hug

"I love this guy right here. Let me give this guy a hug," Kanye said, hugging Trump.

Trump said: "That's really nice. That's from the heart."

Rapper Kanye West shows President Donald Trump a picture on his mobile phone of what he described as a hydrogen powered airplane that should replace Air Force One during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

6. On Hillary Clinton

"I love [2016 Democratic presidential nominee] Hillary Clinton. I love everyone, but the campaign 'I'm with her' just didn't make me feel as a guy… it was something about this hat that made me feel like Superman."

7. On liberals and racism

"One of the moves I love that liberals try do; A liberal would try to control a black person through the concept of racism because they know we're very proud, emotional people.

"So when I said 'I like Trump' to someone that's liberal they'll say, 'Oh, but he's racist.'

"You think racism can control me? Oh, that don't stop me. That's an invisible wall."

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. At left is White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

8. Gun control

When a reporter asked Kanye about his views on gun control, he replied; "Illegal guns is the problem, not legal guns. We have the right to bear arms."

9. On running for president

When asked if Kanye would run for president, Trump replied, "Could very well be."

Kanye added, "Only after 2024."

U.S. President Donald Trump listens as rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with NFL Hall of Fame player Jim Brown (R) and others in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

10. On foreign policy

Kanye said; "I like the North Korea."

Reuters