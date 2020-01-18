Trump hires OJ Simpson and Harvey Weinstein lawyers to fight his impeachment trial

Donald Trump has unexpectedly added two high-profile lawyers to his defence team as he prepares for his impeachment trial.

The president has enlisted the help of Alan Dershowitz, who helped get OJ Simpson cleared of double murder, and Ken Starr, who investigated Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky.

Mr Dershowitz has a history of representing the rich and famous and his clients have included boxer Mike Tyson, convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Mr Starr is a conservative hero whose graphic report of sexual encounters between Mr Clinton and his White House intern essentially triggered his impeachment trial in the late 90s.

