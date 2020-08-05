| 18.5°C Dublin

Trump has increasingly pointed to the experiences of other countries in an attempt to dilute the bad news at home

Anne Gearan

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Expand

With coronavirus cases nearing 5 million in the United States and average daily deaths topping 1,000, the United States is the hottest hot spot in the ongoing global pandemic - a ranking that wasn't exactly what President Donald Trump had in mind with his "America First" doctrine.

You wouldn't know it, however, to hear the president describe the US performance in handling the virus; he called it "an amazing job, a great job" on Monday, and recited a list of other countries experiencing a rebound in infections.

In recent days, Trump has increasingly pointed to the experiences of other countries in an attempt to dilute the bad news at home and justify the largely hands-off federal response, which has included no national mandates or lockdowns.

