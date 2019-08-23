Six out of 10 Americans say that they disapprove of President Donald Trump's overall job performance.

Trump 'doing a bad job,' say 62pc as they reject policies

The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research poll recorded some support for his handling of the US economy but found him weak on other major issues.

Just 36pc of Americans approve of the way Mr Trump is handling his job as president; 62pc disapprove.

The numbers may be ugly for a first-term president facing re-election in 14 months, but they are remarkably consistent.

His approval rating has never dipped below 32pc or risen above 42pc in AP-NORC polls since he took office.

By comparison, President Barack Obama's approval never dropped below 40pc in polling by Gallup.

The poor grades extend to Mr Trump's handling of several key issues: his record on immigration, health care, foreign policy and guns all got a negative rating.

Views of the Republican president's handling of the economy remain a relatively bright spot despite fears of a potential recession.

But at least 60pc of Americans disapprove of his performance on other issues.

The consistency suggests the president's weak standing with the American people is calcified after two years of near-constant political crises, outrageous statements and divisive rhetoric at the White House.

The new survey was conducted soon after back-to-back mass shootings in Texas and Ohio left dozens dead and renewed calls from Americans for answers from their elected officials.

Mr Trump pledged to take immediate action in the aftermath of the attacks but has since shifted back and forth on whether to push for stronger background checks on people seeking to buy guns.

"He does whatever's politically expedient. He's awful," said 60-year-old Robert Saunders, a retired police officer from New Jersey who's not registered with either major political party and vowed not to vote for Mr Trump in 2020.

According to the poll, 36pc approve of Mr Trump on gun policy, while 61pc disapprove, numbers that mirror his broader approval rating.

In response to the shootings, Mr Trump said he would like to see "very meaningful background checks".

Earlier this week, however, Mr Trump said the US already has significantly strict background checks in place and that many of his supporters are gun owners.

Then on Wednesday, he again backed tighter checks while speaking to reporters at the White House.

Seven in 10 Republicans express approval of Mr Trump's handling of gun policy in the new poll, among his lowest ratings from the GOP.

Moderate and liberal Republicans were slightly less likely than conservative ones to express approval, 64pc versus 74pc.

Beyond guns, Mr Trump remains highly popular within his own party. Nearly eight in 10 Republicans approve of his overall job performance, while 20pc disapprove.

As has been the case for his entire presidency, Democrats overwhelmingly oppose his leadership: 94pc of Democrats disapprove in the new survey.

Independents remain decidedly low on Mr Trump as well, with about two-thirds disapproving of his performance.

More Americans approve of Mr Trump's handling of the economy, although even on that issue he remains slightly underwater: 46pc approve and 51pc disapprove of his performance.

Mr Trump's current economic rating represents a five percentage point drop from the same time last year, but for a president who has struggled to win over a majority of voters on any issue, the economy represents a relative strength.

Even some Democrats approve: Just 5pc of Democrats approve of his job performance overall, but 16pc approve of his handling of the economy.

Independents are closely divided - 44pc approve and 47pc disapprove - while 86pc of Republicans approve of his economic leadership.

"He's kind of a bully, but I've seen some improvement," said Mandi Mitchell, a registered Democrat from North Carolina. "Our unemployment rate has definitely dropped."

Mitchell (38), who is studying for her doctoral degree, said she didn't vote for Mr Trump in 2016 but might in 2020.

"The economy is doing OK, but he's doing a horrible job for the country," said John Sollenberger (67), of Philadelphia.

He said he left the Republican Party after Mr Trump's rise and is now a registered independent. "He's obviously a racist. He's anti-immigrant. He foments discontent with so many people it doesn't matter what the economy's doing."

