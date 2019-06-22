Trump delays nationwide operation to deport immigrants

US President Donald Trump says he is delaying a nationwide sweep to deport people living in the country illegally.

He said in a tweet Saturday he would delay for two weeks to give lawmakers time to discuss border solutions.

Three administration officials told The Associated Press the operation had been cancelled because details had leaked in the media and officer safety could be jeopardised.

The operation was expected to begin Sunday and would have targeted people with final orders of removal, including families whose immigration cases had been fast-tracked by judges.

Mr Trump earlier this week tweeted that an operation was coming up and said the agency would begin to remove "millions" of people.

Press Association