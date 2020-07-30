Trump calls for delay to 2020 US presidential election

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the 2020 US presidential election to be delayed despite its November date being enshrined in the US Constitution.

Mr Trump, without evidence, repeated his claims of mail-in voter fraud and raised the question of a delay, writing: "delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

In a series of tweets, Mr Trump said the election would be "inaccurate and fraudulent" if mail-in voting was used.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Mail-in voting has been considered by a number of US States due to the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

The US President cannot legally delay the election.

"Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster. Even testing areas are way off. The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count," the US President said.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" he added.

Mr Trump is currently trailing democratic candidate Joe Biden by nine points.

Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster. Even testing areas are way off. The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, thereâs no accurate count! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

More to follow...

Read More

Reuters