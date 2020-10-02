AND then – without warning – everything changed. The Master of the Universe was brought to heel. The faceless, mysterious enemy that is Covid-19 finally ensnared Donald Trump.

There is a sense of déjà vu. Has he not tempted the gods once too often? “Life’s all about winning,” he assured anybody who would listen down through the years. But Mr Trump’s old mantra of wearing down his enemies by smashing their defences will be of little use to him this time round.

He is an older man with a weight problem and cholesterol issues. We are told his diet is ‘not good’. He has a disdain for physical exercise. In cold clinical terms, the US president has been in the ‘at risk’ category for what can all too often be a fatal disease.

How this will affect his trademark gung-ho dogmatism is one of countless unanswered questions. Can he continue to be so blithely dismissive of this virus?

Of course, should the infection be mild, it may add to his cultivated superman persona. One can almost hear him gloating Covid is but a minor irritant, something he was able to face down by sheer force of will.

But as of now there is a sense of shock; the most powerful man on the planet has not escaped the clutches of this pandemic. Out in key ‘battleground states’ there will be lurking unease among some of his supporters. Could it be their messiah has got this Covid thing all wrong?

If this feeling spreads among those still uncertain about their voting intentions, it will scupper Mr Trump’s re-election chances. The battle for the White House is now all about floating voters in about 12 states, where the dividing line between the president and Joe Biden is wafer thin.

These are the middle America Trumpian heartlands. If his core support starts to fray at the edges in the likes of Wisconsin, Florida and Texas, politically speaking, he is done for.

Mr Trump has politicised Covid throughout the campaign. He blatantly misused facts for personal gain. Essentially, his approach was that of the tough guy determined not to be seen as a wimp. He would see off a health scare he ridiculed as exaggerated and overblown.

The issue of mask wearing was the ultimate symbolism of his hard-man approach. Only hours before he was confirmed Covid-positive, he taunted Mr Biden. The idea was to portray his opponent as weak and submissive in his approach to the disease.

“I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him he’s got a mask. Biden could be speaking 200ft away – and then shows up with the biggest mask I have ever seen,” he gloated.

Even if he makes an immediate and full recovery, can Mr Trump continue to be so dismissive of advice from health professionals? His confidence cannot but be dented, but even the mildest symptoms will be a startling reminder of his own mortality.

Those close to British prime minister Boris Johnson suggest that his confrontation with a potentially fatal illness was a life-changing experience. Mr Trump, whatever his inner mental reserves, will be no different. Right now, he will be a very worried man. Regardless of what happens, the momentum of his election campaign, has been shattered. The ripple effect – such as who else in his inner circle may have been infected – will grow in the coming days.

Mr Trump’s whole style of campaigning, such as hosting large rallies, may be no longer possible. The two further debates scheduled with Joe Biden can hardly go ahead even if he is moderately unwell.

As of now, the arrival of Covid in the Oval Office cannot but boost Mr Biden’s campaign. He will obviously have to recalibrate. In blunt terms, he cannot be seen to be kicking a man when he’s down.

An unlikely knock-on of the diagnosis could be a newfound respect for the advice of those medics who are sentries at the gate. We have been reminded that the stealth-like Covid respects nobody, regardless of wealth and power.

In Ireland, Dr Tony Holohan is returning to the fray at an opportune time. We will surely listen to his cautionary words – and those of his team – with a new awareness of what just might lie in store for any of us.