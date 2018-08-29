Trump blames China for hacking of Clinton emails

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter early on Wednesday China hacked the emails of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton but did not offer any evidence or further information.

"Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China. Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone!" he tweeted a little after midnight on Wednesday.

When asked about Mr Trump's claim, China's Foreign Ministry said such allegations were nothing new.

China is a champion of cybersecurity and opposes all forms of hacking attacks, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing in Beijing.

