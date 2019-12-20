Trump attacks 'anti-American' Democrats for impeachment as he hits back

The US president launched a fundraising drive within hours of the vote to impeach him, seeking $4m (€3.6m) towards his 2020 campaign for re-election as he seized on the fact not a single Republican voted for impeachment.

As part of a concerted effort to shape the narrative, he tweeted a picture of himself pointing at the camera saying: "In reality they're not after me, they're after you."

Mr Trump chose to hold a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, while the vote to impeach him on charges of abusing power and of obstructing Congress was happening in Washington.

US networks carried split-screen footage of crowds cheering him while the sombre House vote proceeded, offering a visual illustration of the deep public divide on impeachment.

Recent polls suggest Americans are split, with the website Five Thirty Eight showing 47.4pc in favour of impeachment and 46.3pc against it.

Yesterday, following the House of Representatives' vote to impeach, a row erupted over the Senate trial which will decide on whether to remove him from office. Democrats are demanding new witnesses, including some in Mr Trump's inner circle, are called to give evidence on what they know about the Ukraine scandal.

But the Republicans, who set the terms of the trial thanks to their majority in the Senate, are arguing nobody else should be called to testify. The Democrats say they may delay Senate proceedings by refusing to hand over the impeachment articles until a "fair" process is agreed upon.

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) smiles as she bangs the gavel to adjourn the House of Representatives after representatives voted in favor of two counts of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump inside the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker who called the impeachment vote, said: "So far we haven't seen anything that looks fair to us."

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, criticised the proposed delay and suggested Democrats were "afraid" of the trial's outcome.

Mr McConnell called it a "most rushed and most unfair" impeachment and indicated he intended to hold a swift trial on the two charges.

"The vote did not reflect what had been proven. It only reflects how they feel about the president. The Senate must put this right," he said as he addressed his fellow senators. "It could not be clearer which outcome would serve the stabilising, institution-preserving, fever-breaking role for which the United States Senate was created and which outcome would betray it."

The comments were echoed by Mr Trump in a campaign message to his supporters, attacking the impeachment vote as a "partisan scam" and highlighting that the result fell along party lines. "Yesterday's vote by Democrats was blatantly anti-American. We can't let this go on any longer," he said in a plea for donations.

"This is an attack on Democracy. An attack on freedom. An attack on everything we hold dear in this country. And it's an attack on you."

The White House is already working with Mr McConnell to prepare for the forthcoming Senate trial, expected to be held in January.

The chamber's 100 senators - 53 of them Republican - will act as jurors to hear the case for and against convicting Mr Trump. The Supreme Court's chief justice, John Roberts, who was nominated to the bench by President George W Bush, will preside over the trial.

Meanwhile Mr Trump announced Representative Jeff Van Drew, a New Jersey Democrat who broke with his party to vote against Trump's impeachment, is officially switching parties.

"Jeff will be joining the Republican Party," Mr Trump announced during an Oval Office event with Mr Van Drew, who broke the news to his staff over the weekend, prompting widespread resignations. "It's a big deal."

"I believe that this is just a better fit for me," Mr Van Drew said of his decision, telling Mr Trump the final straw had been a meeting with a local Democratic Party county chairman who threatened to "destroy" him if he voted with Republicans on impeachment.

Mr Trump, revelling in the decision, offered his support and announced he is endorsing Mr Van Drew for re-election, calling him "a tremendous asset for the party."

Ms Pelosi said she had not discussed the move with Mr an Drew. Asked whether she had advice for him, she responded: "Nothing. Zero."

The 66-year-old had been a conservative state senator before he joined Congress, opposing Democrats on issues including gun control and gay marriage. His district has become increasingly conservative, with Mr Trump carrying it narrowly in 2016 after Barack Obama won it in 2008 and 2012.

"Congressman Jeff Van Drew is very popular in our great and very united Republican Party," the president tweeted on Tuesday. "It was a tribute to him that he was able to win his heavily Republican district as a Democrat. People like that are not easily replaceable!"

Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy encouraged other Democrats to join Mr Van Drew. "I've told him many times he's more than welcome to join the Republican Party," he said. (© Daily Telegraph, London/agencies)

