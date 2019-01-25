News President Trump

Friday 25 January 2019

Trump ally Roger Stone arrested on seven counts, including false statements, witness tampering

Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone
Susan Heavey

Roger Stone, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, has been arrested and charged with seven counts, according to a grand jury indictment that was made public by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office on Friday.

Stone, who was arrested in Florida on Thursday, faces one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of making false statements and one count of witness tampering, according to the Special Counsel's Office.

Reuters

