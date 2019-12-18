Trump accuses Democrats of 'coup' on eve of impeachment

Mr Trump's remarks came in a signed letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The letter was released as House politicians met to set the rules for debate ahead of today's planned vote on two articles of impeachment - formal charges - against the Republican president.

At the same time, the Senate's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, signalled he will not allow the expected upcoming Senate trial on impeachment charges to involve more fact-finding about Mr Trump's conduct.

The rambling, six-page letter from Mr Trump to Ms Pelosi on White House letterhead largely restated the president's objections to the impeachment probe, but did so in accusatory and sometimes spiteful language that attacked Ms Pelosi, congressional Democrats, Mr Trump's political rival Mr Biden and institutions such as the FBI.

Ms Pelosi, Mr Trump wrote, "is turning the House of Representatives from a revered legislative body into a Star Chamber of partisan persecution" while "scarcely concealing your hatred of me".

Mitch McConnell. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The impeachment probe, the president said, is "an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting booth", alluding to the November 2020 US presidential election in which he is seeking another four years in office.

To that end, the letter's tone was more reminiscent of one of Mr Trump's famously raucous campaign rallies and was likely intended to rally his loyal political base behind him as Democrats move to vote today.

The US constitution gives the House the power to impeach a president for "high crimes and misdemeanours," part of the document's checks and balances among the executive, legislative and judicial branches of the federal government.

The Democratic-led House is expected to pass two articles of impeachment charging Mr Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for his dealings with Ukraine.

"By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the constitution, and you are declaring open war on American democracy.

"You view democracy as your enemy!" he wrote.

House Democrats accuse Mr Trump of abusing his power by asking Ukraine to investigate Mr Biden, a former US vice president and a leading Democratic contender to oppose him in the 2020 election. Mr Trump is also accused of obstructing the congressional investigation into the matter.

"Look, this has been a total sham from the beginning," Mr Trump told reporters at the White House shortly after his letter was released.

Meanwhile, members of the House Rules Committee met yesterday over the rules for the debate before the vote set for today by the full House, which is expected to result in Mr Trump becoming the third US president to be impeached.

No president has ever been removed from office via the impeachment process set out in the constitution.

Earlier, Mr McConnell brushed aside a Democratic request to call four current or former White House officials as witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial expected next month, making clear he expects senators not to remove Mr Trump from office.

In duelling speeches on the Senate floor, McConnell said he would not allow a "fishing expedition" after a "slapdash" House impeachment process, while Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said a trial without witnesses would be a "sham" and suggested Mr Trump's fellow Republicans favoured a cover-up.

While Mr McConnell said on the floor it was the Senate's role simply to act as a "judge and jury," he later told reporters that he is not "an impartial juror".

"This is a political process. There is not anything judicial about it," he said. "Impeachment is a political decision."

Mr Schumer said he was "utterly amazed" by Mr McConnell's remark.

He had said he wants the trial to consider documents and hear testimony from four witnesses.

"If you're trying to conceal evidence and block testimony, it's probably not because the evidence is going to help your case.

"It's because you're trying to cover something up," Mr Schumer added.

