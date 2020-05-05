On his own: US President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn before boarding Marine One and departing the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Key Congressional Republican allies who fought tooth and nail when the Democratic-led US House of Representatives panel subpoenaed President Donald Trump's financial records last year seem to have gone 'awol' now the fight has reached the Supreme Court.

Representative Jim Jordan, the House Oversight and Reform Committee's senior Republican, described the move in a letter in April last year as "an unprecedented abuse of the committee's subpoena authority to target and expose the private financial information of the president of the United States".

But neither Mr Jordan nor other top Trump supporters in Congress or in state capitals have weighed in on the Republican president's legal effort to block enforcement of the subpoena, which was issued to his long-time accounting firm Mazars LLP.

The case has been consolidated with another one in which Mr Trump is seeking to prevent enforcement of separate subpoenas from the House Intelligence and Financial Services Committees targeting his financial records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One Financial Corp.

The justices will hear arguments on Tuesday, May 12, in those cases and a third one seeking similar records. Rulings are expected by the end of June, ahead of the November 3 election.

The third case involves Mr Trump's effort to block a subpoena issued to Mazars as part of the Manhattan district attorney's criminal investigation of the president and his family real estate business.

Unlike in other politically charged cases, his high-profile allies in Congress and in Republican-governed states like Texas have not filed amicus - so-called friend-of-the-court - briefs in support of Mr Trump with the Supreme Court. His only major supporter is his own US Justice Department.

Such briefs are an avenue to express formal legal support and furnish information to influence the court's decision-making.

Mr Jordan did not provide comment for this story. A House Republican aide said congressional Republicans see the dispute as between Democrats and Mr Trump.

"Republicans trust the court to get the balance right between the investigatory prerogatives of Congress and the privileges that the Constitution bestows on the president," the aide said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Unlike other recent presidents, Mr Trump has refused to make public his tax returns and financial records. His lawyers argue the constitution gives a president protection from scrutiny by Congress, prosecutors and the judiciary.

The rulings by the Supreme Court, whose 5-4 conservative majority includes two Trump-appointed justices, could help set the parameters for presidential authority.

Michael Stern, a House lawyer when it was under Republican control, said it is "striking that for whatever reason they declined to participate", referring to Republican politicians.

Jay Sekulow, one of Mr Trump's personal lawyers, said he was pleased to have the support of Justice Department briefs.

Tom Coleman, a Republican former congressman from Missouri who left office in 1993, said in an interview he was concerned about the broad assertions of presidential power by Mr Trump's lawyers.

"To say the president is unaccountable to anyone and can do whatever he wants and is above the law is pretty head-spinning," Mr Coleman said.

The House Oversight Committee said it needed the subpoenaed documents for its investigation into whether Mr Trump inflated or deflated financial statements for potentially improper purposes.

Veterans of similar constitutional showdowns note that the current arguments in support of Mr Trump could backfire when Republicans next control the House and want to investigate a Democratic president.

Irish Independent