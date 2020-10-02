Marine One with US president Donald Trump aboard lands on the South Lawn in Washington on Thursday (AP)

With just a month to go until the US election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week coronavirus came to the White House.

After Mr Trump tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19, we take a look at the president’s campaign activities.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Monday

Mr Trump surveys a truck produced by Lordstown Motors on the White House South Lawn at an event attended by two members of congress and three representatives from the Ohio manufacturer.

The president then holds a Rose Garden event to announce an administration effort to distribute millions of coronavirus test kits to states.

The event is attended by administration officials including US vice president Mike Pence, members of Congress and state officials.

Mr Trump with Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns at the White House (AP)

Tuesday

The US leader travels to Cleveland for a 90-minute presidential debate against Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The two men are both tested ahead of the debate and stand behind lecterns positioned a good distance from one another. They do not wear masks during the face-off.

White House aide Hope Hicks is part of a large entourage that travels to Ohio with Mr Trump aboard Air Force One for the debate, including members of the Trump family.

Mr Trump’s adult children and senior staff do not wear masks during the debate, violating host rules.

Joe Biden did not wear a mask during the debate (AP)

Wednesday

The president travels to Minnesota for a fundraiser at a private home in suburban Minneapolis and an outdoor rally in Duluth.

Ms Hicks is among the White House aides who accompany Mr Trump on the trip. She feels unwell on the return trip and isolates herself aboard Air Force One.

Hope Hicks (AP)

Thursday

Hope Hicks tests positive for the coronavirus.

Mr Trump flies to his Bedminster resort in New Jersey for a private fundraiser. Several aides who were in proximity to Ms Hicks scrap plans to accompany Mr Trump.

The US president announces in an evening interview on Fox News that he and the first lady are being tested for the coronavirus. He later tweets that they will begin their quarantine process.

(PA Graphics)

Friday

Mr Trump tweets shortly before 1am local time (6am BST) that he and the US first lady have tested positive for the virus and “will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately”.

Dr Sean Conley, physician to the president, releases a statement that Mr Trump and his wife “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence”.

