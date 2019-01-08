'Talks held' on second N Korea-US summit

US State Department officials recently met multiple times with North Korean counterparts in Vietnam, and discussed planning a second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, a South Korean newspaper reported yesterday.

US officials discussed the schedule for the second Trump-Kim summit while in contact with North Korean officials in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, fuelling speculation that Vietnam could host the event, the 'Munhwa Ilbo' reported, citing unnamed diplomatic sources in Seoul and Washington.

Vietnam has diplomatic relations with both the United States and North Korea, with North Korea maintaining a diplomatic office in Vietnam, and has the symbolic significance of a communist country that has reformed its economy, the newspaper reported.

On Sunday, Mr Trump said the US and North Korea were "negotiating a location" for a second summit. "It will be announced probably in the not too distant future," Mr Trump said. "They do want to meet and we want to meet and we'll see what happens."

But Mr Trump said sanctions would be enforced until more progress is made.

