Supreme Court setback for former US President Donald Trump over classified documents seized by FBI

Former US President Donald Trump at a rally in Minden, Nevada, earlier this month. Photo: José Luis Villegas/AP

The US Supreme Court yesterday rejected Donald Trump’s bid to have an independent arbiter vet classified documents that were seized by the FBI from his Florida home.

The former US president is battling investigators probing his handling of government records.

Judges denied Mr Trump’s October 4 emergency request to lift a lower court’s decision that prevented the arbiter from reviewing more than 100 documents marked as classified that were among the 11,000 records seized at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on August 8.

There were no publicly noted dissents by any of the nine justices to the decision, which came two days after the US Justice Department urged them to deny Mr Trump’s request and keep the classified documents out of the hands of the arbiter, known as a special master.

The court’s 6-3 conservative majority includes three justices appointed by Mr Trump, who left office in January 2021.

Federal officials obtained a court-approved warrant to search Mr Trump’s home in a Justice Department criminal investigation after suspecting that not all classified documents in his possession had been returned after his presidency ended.

Investigators searched for evidence of potential crimes related to unlawfully retaining national defence information and obstructing a federal investigation.