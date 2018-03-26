Stormy Daniels says that Trump compared her to Ivanka

Donald Trump is alleged to have compared yet another woman he reportedly had an affair with to his daughter Ivanka.

During her 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper for CBS the porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had sex with the President in 2006, said that she reminded him of his daughter.

Daniels told Cooper: He was like, 'Wow, you -- you are special. You remind me of my daughter'.

You know -- he was like, 'You're smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you.' This isn't the first time that a woman who has claimed to have slept with Trump has said that they reminded him of his daughter.

Last week, former Playboy model Karen McDougal also told Anderson Cooper in a CNN interview that he once told her that she was "beautiful" like Ivanka. After hearing this, people took to Twitter to express how creepy it is that Trump would apparently be prepared to compare a woman he had slept with to his daughter.

trump’s habit of telling women he wants to have sex with that they remind him of ivanka, in addition to being gross, is incredibly rude to tiffany — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 25, 2018 Among similarities bw McDougal and Stormy:

- Both say they had unprotected sex w Trump; both say Trump confidantes tried to kill their stories; both say they met them at Beverly Hills hotel; both say he brushed aside questions about Melania; both said he compared them to Ivanka — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 26, 2018 There are now two women with whom @realDonaldTrump had sex that he says remind him of his daughter, Ivanka. I'm sure there are more. Does anybody else find that extremely gross? #StormyDaniels #KarenMcDougal — Patti Solis Doyle (@PattiSolisDoyle) March 26, 2018 Karen McDougal - "' and he said, 'You're really special.' And I was like, 'Thank you.'"- “He said I was beautiful like (Ivanka),"



Stormy Daniels: Yeah. He was like, "Wow, you-- you are special. You remind me of my daughter." @realDonaldTrump has a pattern. And it's CREEPY pic.twitter.com/k9vpTzi7oD — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) March 26, 2018 Wonder how Ivanka feels about knowing her father invokes her name to his mistresses. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 26, 2018 Other revelations from the interview included Daniels claiming that Trump asked her to spank him with a copy of Forbes magazine, which had a picture of his face on the cover. Meanwhile, Melania's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham issued a warning about the "salacious gossip" this afternoon.

Ms Grisham Tweeted: "While I know the media is enjoying speculation and salacious gossip, I'd like to remind people there’s a minor child who’s name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible."

Independent News Service