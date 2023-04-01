| 9.1°C Dublin

Stormy Daniels is smart, fierce, articulate – and she’s about to bring down Donald Trump’s house of cards

Emily Maitlis

It was an inauspicious start to Donald Trump’s defence. The former president making a fat-fingered spelling mistake on his own social media, screaming in his trademark block capitals on Truth Social that he had been “INDICATED” by “Radical Left Monsters”.

He hadn’t (unless that’s some kind of QAnon cult shorthand), but he has been “indicted”. British readers start here: that means he will face criminal charges. The first US president in history.

