Sir Kim Darroch has decided to resign as the UK ambassador to the US, the Foreign Office has said.

Sir Kim Darroch resigns as UK ambassador to US following war of words with Trump

The move comes after Donald Trump dramatically stepped up the war of words yesterday over Sir Kim Darroch's email leak at the weekend, branding him a "pompous fool".

In his latest explosive tweets, the president complained that Sir Kim Darroch was a "very stupid guy" who had been foisted on the US.

He also again attacked Theresa May over Brexit, accusing her of ignoring his advice and "going her own foolish way".

His latest intervention came as the Cabinet reiterated its full support for Sir Kim following the leak of a series of diplomatic dispatches in which he branded the US administration as "inept".

Mr Trump said: "The wacky ambassador that the UK foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy.

Then White House chief strategist Steve Bannon greets Britain’s ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch in January 2017. Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria

"He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled.

"I told Theresa May how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way - was unable to get it done. A disaster!

"I don't know the ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool.

"Tell him the USA now has the best economy and military anywhere in the world, by far and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger.

"Thank you, Mr President!"

Mr Trump said earlier in the week that he would "no longer deal" with the British ambassador, after the weekend news report that the UK diplomat had described Trump’s administration as dysfunctional, clumsy and inept.

"I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the U.S. We will no longer deal with him," Trump said in a Twitter post that also criticised outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

"What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way," he said. "The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister. While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with!" he wrote.

Trump attacked Ambassador Kim Darroch on Twitter a day after the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported he had made the critical comments, citing a series of confidential memos.

In memos to the British government which date from 2017 to the present, Darroch said Trump “radiates insecurity” and advises officials in London that to deal with him effectively “you need to make your points simple, even blunt.”

Trump also dismissed the ambassador on Sunday as not having "served the UK well." Britain's government has told Washington that leaks of the memos were a matter of regret, May's spokesman said on Monday.

PA Media