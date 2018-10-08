President Donald Trump claimss newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was "caught up in a hoax that was set up by the Democrats".

Sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanugh were 'a hoax set up by Democrats', Trump claims

President Trump said allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr Kavanaugh were "all made up, it was fabricated and it's a disgrace".

Mr Kavanaugh was accused by several women of sexual misconduct, including a California professor who testified under oath that he tried to assault her at a high school party decades ago.

Mr Kavanagh adamantly denied the allegations.

President Trump had once said he found her testimony credible.

President Trump said he thinks many Democrats will vote Republican in next month's mid-term elections because they are angry about Mr Kavanaugh's treatment.

Press Association