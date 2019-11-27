President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, called the president this week to reassure him that he had been joking when he told media outlets he had "insurance" if Trump turned on him in the Ukraine scandal, Giuliani's lawyer said on Wednesday.

Rudy Giuliani calls Donald Trump to tell him he was joking about having an 'insurance policy'

The attorney, Robert Costello, said Giuliani "at my insistence" had called Trump "within the last day" to emphasize that he had not been serious when he said he had an "insurance policy, if thrown under the bus."

"He shouldn’t joke, he is not a funny guy. I told him, 'Ten thousand comedians are out of work, and you make a joke. It doesn’t work that way,'" Costello told Reuters.

Giuliani has already said that he was being sarcastic when he made the comments. Trump, too, has brushed them off, telling reporters in the Oval Office this week that "Rudy is a great guy." The White House declined to comment on Costello's remarks.

