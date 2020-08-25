'Roaring about Trump' - Donald Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, her viral speech, Trinity College and her childhood in Clare

The girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr, whose fiery speech in support of Trump at the Republican Convention has gone viral, is the daughter of an Irish immigrant and spent much of her childhood in Ennis, Co Clare.

Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, the daughter of Irish immigrant Tony Guilfoyle, has emerged as one of Mr Trump's most strident supporters.

Guilfoyle, a former district attorney in California, also studied law in Trinity College, Dublin.

She now works as one of the chief fundraisers for the Trump 2020 campaign.

Her animated pre-recorded speech on Monday night, to an empty room, has been met with widespread derision.

CNN's Ana Navarro accused Ms Guilfoyle of scaring her dog with her “unhinged, crazy and incredibly loud” address.

When contacted by the Irish Independent, an uncle of Guilfoyle's (James) declined to comment.

However, a cousin of hers agreed to speak on condition of anonymity.

Breaking down in a fit of laughter, her relative said: “You want to know about Kimberly? What a girl. The brother was just on (the phone) about her.

“He said she was roaring and shouting about Trump. He was saying, ‘Did you hear that lunatic on the telly?’ She was up to high doh, he said. I haven't seen it, but I'm going to watch it now.

“It's all a bit ridiculous the whole thing,” he said.

“The close relatives of Kimberly who are around are lovely quiet people. I don't think they would really want to speak about the whole thing.

“She's a cousin of mine, but we wouldn't be close, you could say. I never knew a whole lot about Kimberly, but I know she used to come to Ennis.

“And I have a sister who has no time for Trump, and when he came to Doonbeg, I said to her, 'I have something to tell you. Trump is after inviting us down to meet him because Kimberly wanted somebody to represent the Guilfoyle family',” he said.

“What she didn't call me,” he laughed.

Ms Guilfoyle has spoken of her happy memories of Ireland and said her summers in Ennis taught her the value of money.

In a recent interview, she said: “I grew up partly in Ireland. Every summer from the age of five, I lived in Ennis where my Guilfoyle relatives had businesses on O'Connell Street - a gift shop called Dalcassian House and Dalcassian Printers.

“I worked in the shop, which sold lovely china and Waterford Crystal. I was about 11 or 12, and I got about £10 a week. It instilled a sense of responsibility in me, putting in the hours, and earning the money.”

As part of her post-graduate studies she attended Trinity College, Dublin. While there, she published research on international children's rights and European Economic Community law.

Her relationship with Don Jr became public in late June 2018 when they appeared at a Republican convention in Montana.

Don Jr, who had by then split from his wife, paid tribute to Ms Guilfoyle.

“Just as everyone else thanks their significant others, I’ve got to thank Kimberly for coming out here. We're going to take her fishing tomorrow, then shooting,” he told the crowd.

She declared that Democrats “want to destroy this country, and everything that we have fought for and hold dear”.

In her speech, which has sparked endless memes on Twitter, Ms Guilfoyle, in unfaltering high decibels, shrieked her support for her boyfriend's father.

“President Trump is the leader who will rebuild the promise of America and ensure that every citizen can realise their American dream.

“They (Democrats) want to steal your liberty, your freedom. They want to control what you see and think, and believe so that they can control how you live! They want to enslave you to the weak, dependent, liberal, victim ideology, to the point that you will not recognise this country or yourself.”

Failing to mention that 177,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, and the country is in deep recession, Ms Guilfoyle finished her six-minute-long diatribe by theatrically raising her arms and thundering: “The best is yet to come.”

Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle was born March 9, 1969, in San Francisco to Mercedes Marie Gerena from Puerto Rico and Tony Guilfoyle.

Her father emigrated to the US from Ennis in his 20s in 1957 and served in the US army from 1958 to 1962. On his return, he became a real estate investor.

He passed away in 2008.

In a Father's Day tribute to her dad on Instagram, Ms Guilfoyle described him as her “greatest inspiration”.

“You came from Ennis, county Clare, Ireland to America like so many before you, to live the American dream and provide for your family, and you served faithfully your country in the army. You taught me that in this life all things are possible if you work hard, live fearlessly, believe in yourself and in other people. I will never forget when you brought me home to Ireland to meet my grandparents, Nancy and Patrick ‘Paddy’ and to this day I treasure the picture of us on the Shannon river.”