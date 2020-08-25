| 14.2°C Dublin

'Roaring about Trump' - Donald Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, her viral speech, Trinity College and her childhood in Clare

Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Don Jr, hit the high notes in a viral speech which has been met with widespread derision, writes Eavan Murray

Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Republican National Convention on 24 August, 2020 (Photo: Reuters) Expand

Eavan Murray

The girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr, whose fiery speech in support of Trump at the Republican Convention has gone viral, is the daughter of an Irish immigrant and spent much of her childhood in Ennis, Co Clare.

Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, the daughter of Irish immigrant Tony Guilfoyle, has emerged as one of Mr Trump's most strident supporters.

Guilfoyle, a former district attorney in California, also studied law in Trinity College, Dublin.

