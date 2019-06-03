The cost of protecting US President Donald Trump during his visit to Ireland will be €10m, the Irish Independent understands.

Ring of steel to protect Trump for two days will cost €10m

A massive 'ring of steel' is to be erected around the billionaire for the duration of his holiday here.

Mr Trump is not expected to venture far beyond his five-star hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

However, his wife Melania may take in some of the local sights.

A source said other members of the Trump family may also make an appearance in Ireland but details are being kept tight at this point.

Around 1,000 gardaí have been assigned to counties Clare and Limerick for the coming days.

Gearing up: Security preparations near the US Ambassador’s residence Winfield House, in Regent’s Park, London, ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to Britain. Photo: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

Mr Trump will touch down on Wednesday afternoon at Shannon Airport, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

He will be transported to Doonbeg by helicopter.

Road restrictions around the small village will come into force today.

Locals have been told to expect some routes to be closed and checkpoints to be set up on others.

Gardaí have put together a major security operation in co-operation with the Army, Navy and Air Corps.

Taxpayers will be hit with a bill in the region of €10m.

Security services are planning for the arrival of thousands of protesters near Shannon Airport on Wednesday - but they are not expecting any trouble.

A 'peace camp' is to be established with a variety of speakers and musicians scheduled to take part.

Organisers have said that the protest will be "family friendly".

Although Mr Trump will not travel to Dublin, a number of events are also planned for the capital.

A 'Stop Trump Ireland' coalition will stage a protest at the Garden of Remembrance on Thursday evening.

More than 30 organisations, including human rights, environmental, anti-racism, anti-war, LGBTQ, women, equality and migrant rights groups and political parties will take part.

Mr Trump will arrive in Ireland from Britain, where he will have been feted with a state reception courtesy of Queen Elizabeth.

But the Irish leg of his European tour will be much more low-key.

Mr Trump is due to fly to France on Thursday to attend a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Although his full schedule is still unconfirmed, the security plan is based on an assumption that the president will return to Shannon on Thursday evening and stay a further night in Doonbeg before returning to Washington on Friday. Doonbeg itself will be the focus of unprecedented security, led by the US Secret Service.

A no-fly zone will also be declared over the west Clare resort - and special anti-drone teams will be deployed around the golf course and the Doonbeg grounds.

Defences

While US security teams will largely travel by road, Mr Trump will shuttle around Ireland by 'Marine One', the Sikorsky VH-60M Whitehawk operated by a Marine Corps flight team. The helicopter, which boasts advanced security systems including anti-missile defences, was delivered to Shannon Airport by heavy-lift US air force aircraft.

The Doonbeg resort has been managed by Joe Russell for 16 years.

He previously said that the Trump family involvement had been "great for Doonbeg".

Mr Trump is likely to play some golf at his course before departing if the Irish weather permits.

Met Éireann's Pat Clarke told the Irish Independent that while temperatures will be cooler than average for the first week of June, the president can look forward to a placid wind.

"Overall, it's a cool week. There's showers from time to time and sunny spells.

"At the moment, sunshine and showers. There won't be much wind which is unusual," Mr Clarke said.

