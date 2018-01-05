Review: First look at book 'Fire and Fury' that claims Trump 'seduces friends' wives' and Bannon called Ivanka a 'f***ing liar'

Wolff has taken on no less a figure than the most powerful man on the planet, Donald John Trump, in this mindboggling romp through the most bizarro political story in living history.

By now you’ll have read the excerpted highlights/lowlights, as winkled out by New York magazine and reported around the world: the fact that Trump never expected to actually win the Presidency, Rupert Murdoch calling him “a f**king idiot”, the cheeseburgers and endless telly, not to mention the mother of all break-ups between Trump and his former aide de camp Steve Bannon.

But did you know, according to the controversial book, that he complimented a Middle Eastern dictator’s shoes? Or that he genuinely thinks he’s somehow similar to America’s “white trash”? Or that daughter Ivanka initially thought the notion of a Trump presidency was a joke?