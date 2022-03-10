‘Remember Trump Force One?’ Ex-president asks supporters to fund new private jet after emergency landing

Donald Trump has urged his supporters to fund a new plane for him after his aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing.

On Saturday, the former president’s plane had to make an emergency landing in New Orleans not long after taking off from the Louisiana city to Florida after the aircraft suffered an engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico.

Mr Trump was flying on the Dassault Falcon 900, along with Secret Service agents, support staff, as well as some of the former president’s advisers.

One of the plane’s four engines had failed, reported Politico. Mr Trump managed to access the plane of a donor and got back home on Sunday.

In an email to his supporters on Wednesday, Mr Trump announced he was building a new plane and urged supporters to fund him.

“Do you remember Trump Force One?” said the email, which has been widely shared on social media.

“Before becoming the greatest President of all time, I traveled the Country in my plane, known as Trump Force One. I have a very important update on my plane, but I need to trust that you won’t share it with anyone: my team is building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One.”

The email added that the construction of this plane has been “under wraps-not even the fake news media knows about it-and I can’t wait to unveil it for everyone else.”

The email then asks: “Do you want to see President Trump’s new plane” with Yes and No options.

“I’ll look for your response in 1 HOUR, friend. Thank you friend,” the email concluded.

A link on the email goes to a site calling for monthly recurring donations of up to $2,500 a month, reported Business Insider.

The plane Mr Trump was traveling in, that made the emergency landing, was loaned to him by a donor and is connected to a Utah-based company that is the trustee for more than 1,400 aircraft.

His own Trump Force plane, seen during his 2015 election campaign, was bought in 2011.

Mr Trump had customised the Boeing-757 airliner in 2011 and added the Trump family crest to all of the plane’s headrests and pillows.

He had also fitted a master bedroom, which included a big-screen entertainment system and a master bath with gold fixtures.

Last May, Mr Trump announced that the plane which was sitting unused in New York, was going to get new engines and a new paint job for future rallies.